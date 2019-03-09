Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

More than 80 injured in Japan ferry accident

March 9, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — A ferry collided with what apparently was a marine animal off a Japanese island, injuring more than 80 people, local media reported.

The accident happened just after noon Saturday off Sado Island, Kyodo News agency reported, citing Japan’s coast guard.

Five of the injuries were serious and a 15-centimeter (6-inch) crack was found at the ferry’s stern. But ferry operator Sado Steam Ship Co. said the jetfoil ferry still reached its intended destination on the island, located off the west coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to Kyodo.

The ferry, which departed from Honshu’s Niigata Port, was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members.

Advertisement

The cause of the accident was under investigation by coast guard officials, who said the ferry may have struck a whale or some other sea animal, Kyodo reported.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.