NII: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $300,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of wireless service in Latin America under the Nextel brand posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $143.1 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $620.7 million.

Advertisement

The company’s shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $1.83.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIHD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.