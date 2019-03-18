Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NII: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 18, 2019 6:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $300,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of wireless service in Latin America under the Nextel brand posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $143.1 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $620.7 million.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The company’s shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $1.83.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIHD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.