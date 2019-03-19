Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Norwegian aluminum producer hit by cyberattack

March 19, 2019 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro says it has been a targeted by “an extensive cyberattack” through a ransomware virus impacting its key operations and disrupting its IT systems.

The Oslo-based company that is one of the world’s largest aluminum producers said Tuesday it has isolated its plants in Europe and the United States and switched to manual operations.

Norsk Hydro said in a statement it is working “to contain and neutralize the attack” and isn’t yet sure of the full extent of the situation. The attack was first noticed late Monday.

CFO Eivind Kallevik told analysts and reporters that the company has been working “to isolate and neutralize” the ransomware, describing the situation as serious.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He said Norsk Hydro has insurance for such cyberattacks. The company’s homepage remained inaccessible Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.