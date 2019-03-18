Listen Live Sports

Novavax: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 18, 2019
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Monday reported a loss of $49.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $184.7 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $34.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 52 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.

