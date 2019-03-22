Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NTSB: Plane didn’t slip, it entirely missed Maine runway

March 22, 2019 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a United Express regional jet didn’t slide off a runway in Maine — it missed the runway altogether.

A preliminary report Thursday indicates the 50-seat Embraer 145 approached to the right of the runway on an aborted first landing attempt and then again when it touched down March 4 at Presque Isle International Airport.

The document indicates it landed between the runway and taxiway.

Photos suggest the jet plowed through the deep snow alongside the runway before coming to an abrupt stop. Some of the landing gear was ripped off and ended up stuck in an engine cowling.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The NTSB report said one crew member and two passengers being hurt. The Commuter-operated flight from Newark, New Jersey, had 28 passengers and three crew members.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.