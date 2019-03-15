Official: Missing $3 part may have led to student’s death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Mississippi transportation official says the absence of a $3 part may have let tires roll off of a tractor trailer, killing a Tulane University student from Minnesota.

Office of Enforcement director Willie Huff tells The New Orleans Advocate that a locking washer designed to secure truck wheels was missing from the trailer. Two wheels joined together rolled into a rest stop, killing Margaret Maurer of Forest Lake, Minnesota.

Huff says the conclusion blaming the missing metal ring is still preliminary.

Dana Transport Inc. of Avenel, New Jersey, owns the truck. Vice president Gene Patten says he can’t comment. He did say, “There’s always more to the story.”

Company attorney J. Burruss Riis (RICE) told The Associated Press that the “The Advocate has made some rather bold statements that … we’re still investigating.” He says, “I don’t believe they will necessarily end up being accurate.”

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate

