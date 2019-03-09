Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Plane crash in central Colombia kills 12

March 9, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say a dozen people have been killed in a plane crash in central Colombia.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the DC-3 aircraft declared an emergency late Saturday morning while en route to the city of Villavicencio.

Officials later confirmed that all 12 people aboard were killed in the accident.

The aircraft was reportedly operated by Laser air service and had departed from San Jose del Guaviare.

Advertisement

President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said authorities were working to identify the remains.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.