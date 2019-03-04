Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Police: Car stuck on tracks hit by 2 trains

March 4, 2019 3:46 pm
 
BEALETON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two trains hit a car stuck on tracks in Virginia, but the four people inside the car escaped before it was hit.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that the crash occurred Sunday night in Fauquier County. They say a Honda Civic got stuck as it crossed the tracks on a private section of road just as two trains approached from opposite directions. Police say the 18-year-old driver and three passengers got out before the trains hit the car.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey says a passenger was hurt while exiting an Amtrak train. He says the injury was minor.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

