Progress Software up, RH slides

March 29, 2019 4:53 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Progress Software Corp., up $6.05 to $44.37.

The business software maker beat Wall Street expectations and raised its forecast as it buys software maker Ipswitch Inc.

Science Applications International Corp., up $3.40 to $76.95.

The information technology company beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and raised its quarterly dividend.

BlackBerry Ltd., up $1.21 to $10.09.

The cybersecurity company reported a boost in licensing revenue that pushed profit above Wall Street forecasts.

RH, down $28.98 to $102.95.

The luxury furniture retailer slashed its full-year outlook, citing weakness in the high-end housing market.

Galapagos NV, up $21.65 to $117.78.

The biotechnology company and its partner reported promising study data on a developing rheumatoid arthritis drug.

CarMax Inc., up $6.12 to $69.80.

The used car dealership chain sold more cars during the fourth quarter, pushing profit above Wall Street forecasts.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $3.02 to $75.26.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama and other clothing lines gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Eagle Materials Inc., up $10.97 to $84.30.

Activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management is pushing for a breakup of the construction materials company, according to media reports.

