The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
PVH, Movado surge, Nielsen falls

March 28, 2019 4:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Accenture PLC, up $8.65 to $175.12

The consulting and outsourcing company reported record bookings during the fiscal second quarter, and its results and forecast beat Wall Street expectations.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $20.74 to $167.54

The sports apparel company reported a surge in revenue that pushed fourth-quarter profit and its outlook beyond Wall Street forecasts.

PVH Corp., up $16.37 to $127.26

The Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent beat profit expectations for the quarter and gave investors a better-than-expected forecast for the year.

Five Below Inc., up $9.79 to $129.80

The discount retailer reported a surge in fourth-quarter sales that helped push both revenue and profit above Wall Street forecasts.

Movado Group Inc., up $7.43 to $40.06

The watchmaker swung to a fiscal fourth-quarter profit on a surge in sales that pushed the results above Wall Street forecasts.

Nielsen Holdings PLC, down $2.97 to $23.66

Private equity company Blackstone will not make a final buyout offer for the ratings company, according to media reports.

Wabco Holdings Inc., down $14.53 to $131.48

The auto parts company is being bought by German auto parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen for more than $7 billion.

Verint Systems Inc., up $7.36 to $58.90

The company beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue expectations during the fourth quarter and it raised its forecast full-year forecast.

