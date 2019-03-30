Listen Live Sports

Report: Trump’s Federal Reserve pick rebuked over alimony

March 30, 2019 3:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board was found in contempt of court for failing to pay $300,000 in alimony and other payments related to a divorce, according to a report by The Guardian.

Stephen Moore was reprimanded by a judge in November 2012 for not paying Allison Moore spousal support, child support and other money owed, the Guardian reported, citing Virginia court records.

The judge ordered Moore to sell his house to satisfy the debt in 2013. But that was halted by his ex-wife after Moore paid her about two-thirds of what he owed.

Moore is a former Trump campaign adviser who helped design the 2017 tax cuts and the co-authored “Trumponomics.” He did not respond to a request for comment.

