Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Saudi Aramco acquires $69B stake in petrochemical firm SABIC

March 27, 2019 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Aramco has purchased a 70 percent share in petrochemical firm SABIC for $69.1 billion in a deal that pumps capital into the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Aramco says it acquired the majority stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in a private transaction, leaving the remaining 30 percent of SABIC’s publicly traded shares untouched. SABIC’s market capitalization is estimated at around $100 billion.

The sale comes amid delays of an initial public offering of Aramco shares on an international exchange, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had touted as a way to raise capital for the PIF.

Wednesday’s deal provides another way to channel funds to the PIF for the crown prince’s large-scale projects in Saudi Arabia aimed at diversifying the economy away from reliance on oil.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.