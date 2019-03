Sheriff: Remains found at crash site confirmed as pilot’s

By The Associated Press

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities confirm they have recovered the remains of the pilot of a cargo plane carrying Amazon parcels that crashed into a bay near Houston.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that remains recovered last week from Trinity Bay are those of 60-year-old Capt. Ricky Blakely.

Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767 flying from Miami to Houston, crashed Feb. 23 into the bay 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

The sheriff’s office reported that the bodies of the two others aboard were recovered the previous weekend. Those were of 44-year-old first officer and co-pilot Conrad Aska and 36-year-old passenger Sean Archuleta.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported Sunday that the flight data recorder has been recovered, days after the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder .

