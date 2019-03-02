Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Squabble over sale of Montana mansion owned by Wyoming firm

March 2, 2019 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Wyoming company is asking a Montana judge to clear the way for the sale of a roughly $11 million unoccupied mansion.

The Billings Gazette reports that Randy Nelson represents Three Blind Mice, which is seeking to sell the property in Billings.

Nelson says the empty 26,000-square foot (2,415-square meter) castle costs $3,000 a month just to heat.

He told Yellowstone County District Court Judge Rod Souza that his clients are losing $100,000 a month as a result of former coal executive Larry Price Jr.’s failure to repay a $7.5 million loan.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Price is a former vice president with Signal Peak Energy. He has pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and lying to federal investigators, after he staged his own abduction in Virginia last spring.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.