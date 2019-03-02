Listen Live Sports

Striking teachers in Oakland to vote on contract deal Sunday

March 2, 2019 12:22 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Striking teachers in Oakland, California are expected to vote Sunday on a contract deal aimed at ending a seven-day walkout.

The Oakland Education Association postponed the vote by a day after announcing earlier it would happen Saturday.

The 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21, effectively shutting the city’s 86 schools to demand higher pay, smaller classes and more school resources. They were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions.

After a week of marathon negotiations with the school district, the union announced Friday the teachers won everything they demanded.

The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase and a one-time 3 percent bonus, once the deal is ratified.

If the deal is approved, the teachers will return to classrooms next week.

