Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Subaru recalls 1.3M vehicles in US for brake light problem

March 2, 2019 11:29 am
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because the brake lights may not illuminate properly.

The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008 through 2016 Impreza and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles.

Subaru says cleaning products containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. That can stop the brake lights from working but brakes will still function.

The automaker says the problem doesn’t happen very often. It has only 33 reports in the U.S.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Subaru says it discovered the problem. It will reach out to affected customers and replace the switch.

The recall is being done worldwide, but information about the number of vehicles affected and the models wasn’t available Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.