Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Swiss company to assemble helicopters in Louisiana

March 6, 2019 8:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Swiss company says it will assemble helicopters in Louisiana, bringing 120 jobs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the CEO of Kopter Group AG made the announcement Tuesday in Lafayette.

Kopter will lease a facility from the Lafayette Regional Airport that was previously the home of a Bell Helicopter operation that closed in August.

The Kopter Production and Product Support Center will deliver SH09 models throughout the Western Hemisphere. At least 50 percent of the company’s supplier will be United States-based businesses.

Advertisement

Kopter Group will invest more than $4 million in new equipment for the building.

A welcoming ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the former Bell Helicopter facility at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Economic development officials in Louisiana estimate the plant will create another 150 jobs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.