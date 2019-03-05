Listen Live Sports

Target and Papa John’s rise while Hertz stumbles

March 5, 2019 6:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Target Corp., up $3.33 to $76

Strong online sales and customer traffic growth pushed Target beyond most expectations in the crucial fourth quarter.

L Brands Inc., up 12 cents to $26.93

Activist investor Barington Capital is urging the retailer to split its Bath & Body Works brand from its Victoria’s Secret brand.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $2.17 to $45.56

The floundering pizza chain’s founder is resigning from the board of directors.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down $1.98 to $18.01

Activist investor Carl Icahn cut his holdings in the car rental company after it reported upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd., up $8.99 to $182.04

The insurance company is a buyout target of rival Aon PLC, according to media reports.

Kohl’s Corp., up $4.86 to $71.33

The retailer’s fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts and it gave investors a solid outlook for the year.

Delta Air Lines, up 93 cents to $49.72

The airline reported a boost in its prime revenue measure and its CEO reaffirmed a solid overall revenue forecast.

Align Technology Inc., down $17.09 to $239.22

The dental products company will close all its Invisalign stores and expects a charge in the first quarter.

