Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tennessee Valley Authority plans to increase solar power

March 21, 2019 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility plans to rely more on solar power in the future, according to proposals in a draft long-range power plan.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Tennessee Valley Authority expects to produce somewhere between 4 and 9 gigawatts of solar power over the next two decades while cutting power generated by burning coal. The amount depends on several factors, but renewable energy is predicted to increase and coal generation to decrease in all 30 approaches analyzed by TVA in its draft Integrated Resource Plan for 2040.

Hunter Hydas is a project manager for the resource plan and said during a public hearing Wednesday night in Chattanooga that the increase in solar is projected because it’s becoming less expensive.

TVA serves about 10 million customers in parts of seven states.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.