Texas retailer gives 60,000 bump stocks to feds to destroy

March 27, 2019 1:26 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas retailer of now-banned bump stocks has transferred about 60,000 of the gun-related items to the federal government to be destroyed.

RW Arms of Fort Worth turned over the bump stocks to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The products will be shredded and recycled.

ATF agents were present as crates of new RW Arms bump stops were delivered to a shredding facility on Tuesday, the day the ban took effect.

The ban is supported by the Trump administration and follows the October 2017 shooting massacre in Las Vegas, where a gunman using bump stocks killed 58 people at an outdoor concert.

Bump stocks make semi-automatic guns rapidly fire. The government also isn’t allowing existing owners to keep bump stocks. The items must be destroyed or surrendered.

