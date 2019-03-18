Tredegar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $275.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.8 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

Tredegar shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.97, a decrease of 7 percent in the last 12 months.

