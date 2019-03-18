Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tredegar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 18, 2019 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $275.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.8 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tredegar shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.97, a decrease of 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.