Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Uber driver pleads guilty to kidnapping sleeping passenger

March 11, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove for Uber in New York City has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman who fell asleep inside his vehicle.

Harbir Parmar pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday in U.S. District Court.

The kidnapping happened in February 2018 after the woman requested a ride from Manhattan to her home in White Plains, New York.

Prosecutors said Parmar groped the woman in the back seat and changed the address of her destination.

Advertisement

He eventually left her on the side of a highway in Connecticut after she asked to be taken to a police station.

Parmar also pleaded guilty to wire fraud for overcharging riders by inputting false information about their destinations. Prosecutors said the fraud amounted to thousands of dollars.

Parmar faces up to life in prison at his June 24 sentencing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.