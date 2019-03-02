Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK: Blaze at Tesla service center under control

March 2, 2019 11:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Fire officials say they’ve brought a fire at a Tesla service center near London’s Gatwick Airport under control. No one was hurt.

The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the service center on Saturday morning, finding the building “well alight.” Some 50 firefighters and eight fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Crawley, about three miles (five kilometers) south of Gatwick.

The service says the fire was believed to have started in a store room and spread to the main building. It is being treated as an accident.

The fire comes just days after the Silicon Valley electric car manufacturer announced plans to close most of its dealerships worldwide and to sell vehicles online only, raising doubts about the future of its sites in the U.K.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.