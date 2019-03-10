Virginia newsprint manufacturing mill ceases production

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia newsprint manufacturing mill is ending production less than a year after it reopened.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that White Birch Paper Co. said Friday that it’s ceasing production at the Bear Island mill immediately.

The Connecticut-based company restarted the mill last year after a previous shutdown in 2017. About 140 people work at the plant.

White Birch sold the mill in July 2018 to Cascades Inc., a Canada-based maker of packaging and tissue products. Cascades has said that it plans to invest about $275 million to make recycled paper products there.

White Birch leased the mill back from Cascades and had planned to make newsprint for two years before Cascades expects to take over the operations.

The mill previously produced newsprint for the Times-Dispatch and other Virginia publications.

