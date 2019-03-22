Listen Live Sports

Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press editor leaving newspapers

March 22, 2019 2:11 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press newspapers’ top editor is leaving amid restructuring at the publications.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Friday that Tribune Publishing announced Marisa Porto’s departure. She had been the Daily Press’ editor and publisher since 2016 and The Virginian-Pilot’s editor since shortly after Tribune bought the newspaper last year.

Porto previously led the Daily Press Media Group, which includes the Virginia Gazette and Tidewater Review. The publications under the two papers were combined to create Virginia Media.

Tribune executive Par Ridder told staff of Porto’s departure Thursday, noting there will be a search for an editor overseeing all Virginia Media publications. Meanwhile, Managing Editor Ryan Gilchrest will oversee news coverage.

In a statement, Porto lauded colleagues’ talent and dedication, saying they “make a difference every day” and she knows that will continue.

