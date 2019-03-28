Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

VW recalls cars, SUVs because rear springs could break

March 28, 2019 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling over 56,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the rear coil springs can break without warning and cause people to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 Golf hatchbacks, the 2017 through 2019 Golf Sportwagen, the 2019 Jetta sedan and 2018 and 2019 Tiguan SUV.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that a broken spring can damage a tire or become a road hazard. The documents didn’t mention any crashes or injuries.

The safety agency says a parts maker used the wrong material or manufacturing process to make the springs.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dealers will replace the faulty parts. The recall begins April 19.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.