Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Wayfair to open first permanent mall store

March 26, 2019 7:30 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Online furniture seller Wayfair is expanding its physical presence, opening its first permanent mall store later this year.

Online retailers like Wayfair have embraced physical stores as a way to boost sales and let shoppers touch and feel products. Online mattress seller Casper, for example, announced plans to open 200 stores in the next couple of years. And online clothing brands Bonobos and Untuckit expect to open more shops, too.

Wayfair says its new store will open this fall at the Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts, where it tested a pop-up shop last year. The company also recently opened an outlet store in Kentucky that sells returned furniture.

Boston-based Wayfair says it will open pop-up shops this summer, but declined to say if it will open more permanent stores

