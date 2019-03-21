Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WidePoint: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 21, 2019
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Thursday reported a loss of $412,000 in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.5 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $83.7 million.

WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $93 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 60 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

