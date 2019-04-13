Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

13 airline passengers taken to hospital after landing

April 21, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — An official says 16 passengers reported feeling ill on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston.

Boston Emergency Medical Services’ Twitter page says 13 of the ill passengers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after the plane landed.

Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Samantha Decker says the passengers’ symptoms appeared mild. She said she didn’t have information on what may have caused the illnesses.

An American Airlines spokesman said they were part of a student group. He said no other passengers or crew members felt ill.

Advertisement

The flight landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday morning.

___

This story has been corrected to show that 13 passengers went to the hospital, not 16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.