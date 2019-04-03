Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

3M and Altria tumble while Facebook and Comcast rise

April 25, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Microsoft Corp., up $4.14 to $129.15

The software maker’s efforts to push businesses onto its cloud computing platform fueled better-than-anticipated third quarter results.

Facebook Inc., up $10.68 to $193.26

Advertisement

Investors shrugged off a hefty charge for a potential regulatory fine as the social media company’s quarterly results beat forecasts.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $9.30 to $105.13

The package delivery service’s first quarter results fell short of Wall Street forecasts as revenue flat-lined

3M Co., down $28.36 to $190.72

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported weak first-quarter results and expects slower growth 2019.

Shutterstock Inc., down $3.72 to $42.05

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos reported weaker-than-anticipated first quarter profit and revenue.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $13.12 to $85.38

The professional wrestling events company reported a surprise first quarter loss on a decline in ratings and revenue.

Comcast Corp., up $1.08 to $42.93

The cable provider kept shedding cable customers and adding home internet customers, beating Wall Street’s profit forecasts for its most recent quarter.

Altria Group Inc., down $3.30 to $51.41

The nation’s largest cigarette maker reported weak first quarter results on lower sales and a hefty investment in cannabis company Cronos.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.