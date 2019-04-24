AGNC Investment: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $265 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $164 million in the period.

AGNC Investment shares have increased 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.28, a decline of 3 percent in the last 12 months.

