The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Alphabet and Eli Lilly tumble while WageWorks and GE jump

April 30, 2019 4:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Alphabet Inc., down $97.24 to $1,198.96

Google’s parent company reported a slowdown in advertising revenue growth during the first quarter.

General Electric Co., up 44 cents to $10.17

The industrial conglomerate surprised investors with solid first quarter profit and revenue results.

Trex Co., down $7.26 to $69.27

The maker of fences and deck products reported weak first quarter profit and cited manufacturing problems and higher costs.

Eli Lilly & Co., down $2.56 to $117.04

The pharmaceutical company cut its revenue forecast for the year as its faces drug price declines and more generic competition for its drugs.

WageWorks Inc., up $5.73 to $48.79

HealthEquity Inc. is offering to buy the employee benefits administrator for an undisclosed amount.

General Motors Inc., down $1.06 to $38.95

The automaker reported a surprise drop in sales during the first quarter.

Cognex Corp., down $3.27 to $ 50.43

The maker of machines for automated manufacturing warned investors about slower growth ahead in 2019.

Texas Roadhouse Inc., down $7.08 to $54.01

The restaurant chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

