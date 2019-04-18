Listen Live Sports

American National Bankshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 18, 2019
 
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.04, a drop of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

