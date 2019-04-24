Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Anadarko and eBay jump while iRobot and AT&T slump

April 24, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up $7.41 to $71.40

The oil company is being offered $57 billion by Occidental Petroleum in a bidding war against Chevron.

eBay Inc., up $1.85 to $38.52

Advertisement

The e-commerce company surprised investors with solid profit and revenue during the first quarter and raised its forecast for the year.

AT&T Inc., down $1.31 to $30.79

The telecommunications company’s revenue fell short of forecasts as it deals with some subscriber losses.

Flir Systems Inc., up $2.77 to $53.42

The imaging and surveillance systems company reported better-than-anticipated first-quarter results and a solid forecast.

Teradyne Inc., up $3.40 to $47.99

The wireless product and data storage company beat first quarter profit and revenue forecasts and gave investors a solid outlook.

iRobot Corp., down $30.15 to $100.42

The robotics technology company’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

RPC Inc., down $2.29 to $10.60

The oil and gas services company reported weak first quarter results and slashed its dividend.

SAP SE, up $14.28 to $129.08

Activist investors at Elliott Management disclosed a $1.3 billion stake in the business software company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.