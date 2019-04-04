Bassett: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $608,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 10 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 45 percent in the last 12 months.

