Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 15

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for February, 4 p.m.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

TUESDAY, April 16

WASHINGTON— Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for April, 10 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, April 17

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for February, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 18

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for February, 10 a.m.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 19

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for March; 8:30 a.m.

