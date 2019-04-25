Business Highlights

___

Amazon’s profit more than doubles on cloud computing growth

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s push into advertising and cloud computing is paying off, helping the online shopping giant’s first quarter profit more than double from a year ago. The Seattle-based company reported on Thursday net income of $3.56 billion, or $7.09 per share, for the first three months of the year. That beat expectations of $4.61 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research. In the same time a year ago, it reported net income of $1.63 billion, or $3.27 per share.

Walmart experiments with AI to monitor stores in real time

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Walmart is experimenting with using artificial intelligence to manage its physical stores. The retail giant is opening the Intelligent Retail Lab inside a Neighborhood Market grocery store in Levittown, New York. Walmart says the technology will allow workers to quickly replenish products on shelves or open more cash registers if lines get too long.

Google updates misconduct reporting amid employee discontent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says it has updated the way it investigates misconduct claims, changes it pledged to make after thousands of employees walked out in protest last November. The company says the changes make it simpler for employees to file complaints about sexual misconduct or other harassment. The move follows claims by two walkout organizers that they faced Google retaliation for helping to put together the protest.

Ford posts better than expected results in 1Q

DETROIT (AP) — Ford earnings fell in the first quarter, but the automaker’s shares rallied in extended trading as Ford said a restructuring is starting to take hold. Net income for the first three months of the year fell 34 percent to $1.15 billion, weighed down by charges totaling nearly $600 million. Adjusted profit totaled 44 cents per share. Revenue fell to $40.34 billion.

Starbucks raises 2019 profit outlook after earnings beat

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. is raising its profit outlook for 2019 after better-than-expected results in its most recent quarter. The Seattle-based coffee company said Thursday it earned $663.2 million, or 53 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter, up slightly from the January-March period a year ago.

3M shares sink on earnings, outlook and job cuts

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Shares in 3M slide after the company’s first quarter results fell short of Wall Street projections. The company plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally as part of a restructuring due to a slower-than-expected 2019.

Solar energy threatened in state known for eco-friendly fuel

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — MidAmerican Energy proudly notes its status as a national leader in wind power, but the Des Moines-based company is pushing for rules that could put a screeching halt to solar power in Iowa. Like private utilities in other states, MidAmerican said the fees it’s backing are a matter of fairness to avoid charging other customers for costs incurred by solar generators when they resell excess power. Those in the solar industry say the utility actually wants to control an emerging energy source.

CVS moves into dental care with teeth-straightening service

CVS Health is venturing into dental care with plans to offer a relatively new teeth-straightening service. The drugstore chain said Thursday that it will add SmileDirectClub locations to hundreds of its stores. Customers can get started on getting their teeth straightened there without in-person visits with a dentist or orthodontist.

Tesla posts surprisingly large 1Q loss as sales slump 31%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk had prepped Wall Street for a first quarter loss but analysts were still stunned by its size: $702.1 million, among the company’s worst quarters in the past two years. The net loss was more than double what analysts had predicted as Tesla’s sales slumped 31% for the quarter. The loss of $4.10 per share left Musk spending much of a conference call explaining how it happened.

Corvette plant adding 400 workers ahead of new model rollout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — General Motors says it is adding a second shift and more than 400 hourly jobs at its Kentucky plant that produces the Chevrolet Corvette. The increased production will support the company’s newest generation of its iconic sports car, first introduced in 1953. GM says the new Corvette will be revealed on July 18.

US stocks end mostly lower, weighed down by industrials

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes finished mostly lower Thursday as disappointing earnings reports from several industrial sector companies weighed on the market, offsetting strong results from Facebook, Microsoft and others. 3M plunged 12.9% after announcing weak results and a restructuring program. The loss for 3M pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red. The S&P 500 finished slightly lower. Facebook and Microsoft rose after reporting strong earnings. That helped the Nasdaq eke out a small gain.

The S&P 500 slipped 1.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,926.17. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 134.97 points, or 0.5%, to 26,462.08. The Nasdaq composite rose 16.67 points, or 0.2%, to 8,118.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 12.52 points, or 0.8%, to 1,575.61.

