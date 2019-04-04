Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

California shoplifter stuffs chain saw down his pants

April 4, 2019 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California business owner says store surveillance video recorded a man stealing a small chain saw by stuffing it down his pants.

Jeff Bennett of RG Equipment tells the Fresno Bee his security camera caught the theft Wednesday afternoon.

The video shows the man take the chain saw from a display, stuff the blade down his pants and cover the engine assembly with his jacket.

Bennett says the man drove off in a pickup truck. He believes an accomplice was watching the store last week.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.