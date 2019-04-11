Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Chicago building once home to Al Capone and family sold

April 11, 2019 12:21 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A red brick two-flat on Chicago’s South Side that once belonged to gangster Al Capone has been sold after being on the market for years.

Listing agent Ryan Smith says the 2,820-square-foot (262-square-meter) building in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood sold last week for $226,000, more than twice the $109,900 asking price. The buyer wasn’t identified.

The previous owner listed the building in 2009 for $450,000 and lowered the price over the years.

Capone paid about $15,000 for the building in 1923. The names of his mother and wife were on the deed.

The Capone family owned the building until the death of his mother in the 1950s.

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks and the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council in 1989 rejected bids to make the building a landmark.

