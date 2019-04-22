Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

China’s Huawei says 1Q sales up 39%

April 22, 2019 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei said Monday its revenue rose 39% over a year earlier in the latest quarter despite U.S. pressure on allies to shun its telecom technology as a security risk.

Huawei, the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, on Monday reported revenue of 179.7 billion yuan ($26.8 billion) for the first three months of the year.

Washington’s pressure on allies to avoid Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, threatens to block access to Europe and other markets as carriers prepare to invest billions of dollars in next-generation technology.

The company denies U.S. accusations it facilitates Chinese spying.

Advertisement

Huawei, founded by a former Chinese military engineer in 1987, is privately held but reports financial results to try to defuse Western security concerns.

Huawei gave no quarterly earnings but said its profit margin was 8%. That would be about 14.4 billion yuan ($2.1 billion).

The revenue growth reported Monday was higher than the 19.5% gain reported earlier for 2018 annual revenue. The company earlier reported annual sales of 721.2 billion ($105.2 billion).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.