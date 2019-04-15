Listen Live Sports

Commuters rescue blind man from oncoming Metro subway train

April 15, 2019 7:11 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Bystanders sprang into action when a blind man fell onto subway tracks in a Washington D.C. suburb.

News outlets report security video shows the man using his cane before a wrong step sent him tumbling off the platform.

It happened Tuesday at the Metro red line Medical Center station in Bethesda, Maryland. Bystanders ran over and pulled the man to safety seconds before a train pulled into the station.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

