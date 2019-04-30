Listen Live Sports

...

Corporate Office Properties: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2019 5:21 pm
 
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Columbia, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $56.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 50 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $20.9 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Corporate Office Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 50 cents to 51 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.01 to $2.05 per share.

The company’s shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.92, a climb of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFC

