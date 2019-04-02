Listen Live Sports

Czech television to team up with CNN to run news channel

April 2, 2019 9:10 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — A private Czech television is joining forces with CNN to create a news channel.

The Czech Prima Group and CNN International Commercial say the channel, CNN Prima News, will start continuous broadcasting in 12 months.

CNN Prima News will be the ninth channel the Prima Group operates. Its broadcast will include local news covered by Prima reporters together with international news from CNN.

Other CNN-branded channels have already been established in other countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Turkey, Switzerland and Greece.

The Prima Group is the second-largest Czech private TV network.

