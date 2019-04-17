Listen Live Sports

Dallas forecast leads to American, Southwest cancellations

April 17, 2019 6:22 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — American and Southwest Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights in the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of a forecast of damaging weather.

The weather forecast calls for a chance of large hail, damaging winds and perhaps even tornadoes.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline will reduce operations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday evening, resulting in about 100 canceled flights.

Feinstein says there will be no arrivals and only two departures after 9 p.m., and that American is looking for hangar space to protect as many planes as it can.

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson says the airline will stop operations at Dallas Love Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., canceling about 100 flights.

