The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Disney’s new blockbuster … its share price

April 12, 2019 10:30 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Walt Disney shares are rocketing to an all-time high in early trading after the company moved aggressively into the streaming arena.

The Disney Plus video steaming is being released in tandem with a blockbuster lineup of films coming out this year, including Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX.

Shares in The Walt Disney Co. hit $129.85 at the opening bell Friday, up 13 percent.

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, well below the $13 monthly fee charged by Netflix, which holds a dominant position in the streaming sector.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

