The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Drone company set to start delivering packages in Virginia

April 23, 2019 2:02 pm
 
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light to a drone delivery company to start delivering packages in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Washington Post reports that Wing is the first company to be certified as an “air carrier” by the FAA. Wing is owned by the parent company of Google.

Company officials said they survey the community to see what kind of items they want delivered by air, which could include over-the-counter medicines and hot meals.

Major companies like Uber and UPS are also trying to secure similar federal approvals for commercial drone deliveries.

The delivery service is set to launch within months in Blacksburg. Company officials said they plan to expand service in Virginia and around the country, but did not say when that might be.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

