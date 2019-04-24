Listen Live Sports

Drug maker to spend $100M expanding Montana facility

April 24, 2019 1:54 pm
 
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has announced $100 million of new investment in its manufacturing site in Montana.

British-based GSK said in a statement released Wednesday that it will expand the production capacity at its Hamilton facility, where it produces components used in several of vaccines, including ones to help prevent malaria and shingles.

Over the next few years, the company says its Hamilton site expansion is expected to add a combination of temporary construction and contracting jobs, as well as new permanent positions, including scientists, engineers and manufacturing and quality professionals.

It did not provide specific numbers.

The Hamilton facility is one of nine GSK manufacturing sites in the United States.

