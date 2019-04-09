Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Energy agency predicts lower gasoline prices this summer

April 9, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

It looks like motorists will pay less to fill the tank this summer.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted Tuesday that the national average price from April through September will be $2.76 a gallon, down from $2.85 last summer.

For the entire year, the agency says the average household will spend about $100 less on fuel than last year, a savings of 4 percent.

Oil prices are up since December but still down from a year ago.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Energy agency says the U.S. produced 12.1 million barrels of oil per day in March.

It forecasts that production will hit 12.4 million barrels a day this year and 13.1 million next year mostly due to higher output in Texas and New Mexico.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.