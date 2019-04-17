Energy company employee faces uncertain future after blast

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An energy company employee who suffered critical injuries from last week’s fatal gas explosion in North Carolina faces an uncertain future.

The family of PSNC employee Jay Rambeaut told WRAL on Tuesday that he has 150 holes in his chest from debris. He also has a skull fracture and debris in his brain.

Rambeaut’s sister-in-law, Donna Jackson, said he had gone into cardiac arrest but doctors were able to revive him. She said it’s likely Rambeaut’s wife and son will both have to leave work to care for him.

Rambeaut was among the first on the scene in Durham when a gas leak was reported. The ensuing explosion killed one person and injured 25 others.

