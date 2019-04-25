Listen Live Sports

Energy company worker hurt in North Carolina explosion dies

April 25, 2019 1:08 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An energy company employee who was critically injured in a natural gas explosion in North Carolina has died.

UNC Medical Center spokesman Tom Hughes confirmed Thursday that 51-year-old Jay Rambeaut of Creedmoor died. Hughes didn’t say when Rambeaut died, citing hospital policy.

Rambeaut, who worked for PSNC Energy, was among the first on the scene in Durham when a gas leak was reported a half-hour before the explosion on April 10. Firefighters were working to get people out of nearby buildings when the explosion occurred.

Rambeaut’s family has said as a result of the explosion, he had 150 holes in his chest from debris as well as a skull fracture and debris in his brain.

A coffee shop owner died and 25 others were injured, including nine firefighters.

